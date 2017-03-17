CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD)- City of Charleston announced this morning that Charleston Fire Chief Karen Brack has resigned. Her last day will be April 7, 2017. Brack has been with the department since 2012. It’s unclear why Brack has decided to step down from her position with the city. Below is the letter that was sent to the media early Friday morning.

Letter from City of Charleston:

For Release: March 17, 2017

Charleston Fire Chief Karen Brack Steps Down

Charleston, S.C. – Today, in a letter addressed to all Charleston Fire Department personnel, Fire Chief Karen Brack announced that she will be stepping down as chief on April 7, 2017.

“It has been a great honor to serve this department and this community,” Brack said. “I have seen remarkable commitment in this organization and I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished… From the depth of my heart I thank you for the privilege of serving with you.”

Hired in 2012 following a nationwide search, Chief Brack brought more than 30 years of experience in the fire industry to the city.

Under her leadership, the City of Charleston Fire Department became one of only 22 fire departments in the United States to earn both an ISO Class I rating and accreditation by the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE).

Chief Brack also helped to develop the mutual aid agreement with neighboring fire departments, which ensures that Charleston citizens receive the fastest, most effective response from the nearest available first-responders in any emergency situation.

Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg said, “Chief Brack has been instrumental in the outstanding achievements of the Charleston Fire Department over the past five years, expanding the department’s commitment to fire-response best practices and techniques, and personifying its mission to protect the lives and property of our citizens. Her outstanding leadership will be greatly missed and, on behalf of all our citizens, I sincerely thank her for her exemplary service to our city.”