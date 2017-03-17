UPDATE: Judge denies bond for suspect in Summerville hostage situation

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD)- A Summerville judge denied bond for 37-year-old Wesley Ford Heatherly’s Kidnapping charge. He was given a $200,000 surety bond for Domestic Violence in a High and Aggravated Nature and a $100,000 surety bond for Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The victim told the judge that she and the suspect were going through a divorce.

“I just had no intention what so ever of hurting anyone,” said Heatherly to the judge. “I just felt like the kids were better off and everyone was better off without me and I just wanted to know the truth before I went,” he added.

Summerville Police responded to a call of a man with a gun at around 1 o’clock Friday afternoon.

Authorities say he was pointing it at a woman at the business center of N. Cedar Street.

When they arrived, the subject, 37-year-old Wesley Ford Heatherly, told police he had a gun and was barricaded inside a room in the business.

Authorities began hostage negotiations and the woman was released.

Heatherly refused to leave his barricade but authorities were able to remove him without incident.

Heatherly has been charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

His bond hearing will be held tomorrow and he is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Summerville Police dispatch reports all roadways in the area (N Cedar, N Main, W 3rd N, and W 2nd N) are back open.

