Authorities release information about Wal-Mart fire

North Charleston Fire Department Press Release
Fire inside on Centre Point Walmart. Image courtesy News2 viewer.
Wesley Heatherly

North Charleston, SC (March 17, 2017): On March 17, 2017 at 3:44 P.M., the North Charleston Fire Department responded to Wal-Mart located at 4920 Centre Pointe Dr., for a reported fire. Upon arrival of the fire department, the fire was extinguished by employees.

A clothing rack was set on fire by an unknown juvenile and is now being investigated by the North Charleston Fire Department.

There have been two reported injuries and they were transported by EMS to a local hospital to be further evaluated.

Wal-Mart is closed for clean-up.

