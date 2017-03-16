Warming Center to open in Berkeley County

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – For those who need a warm place to stay in Berkeley County on Thursday, March 16, the doors of the Goose Creek United Methodist Church will be open.

The church will be open from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday and will provide a hot meal for dinner, a bed for the evening and breakfast on Friday morning.

If you have any questions, contact the Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department at 843-719-4366.

Goose Creek United Methodist Church is located at 142 Red Bank Road.