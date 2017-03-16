Suspect at large after shots fired at Limestone College

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Campus officials say the suspect who fired shots at Limestone College remains at large as of Thursday morning.

Shots were reportedly fired Wednesday evening in a parking lot near the gym.

A spokesman said in a statement that a student saw the suspect fire two shots into the air. No one was reportedly hurt.

Campus security and the Gaffney Police Department are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, people are urged to use caution on campus.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Campus Security at 864-488-8344 or 911.