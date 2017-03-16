Sheriff: Toddler’s body found on porch of NC home

Published:

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) – Investigators are looking into the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found on the porch of a house in North Carolina a day after his birthday.

A statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said a motorist who called 911 on Wednesday morning said they thought there may be a child lying on the front porch of a Morganton home, about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Deputies arrived shortly before 8 a.m. and found the boy’s body. Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed that the boy’s mother and her boyfriend were asleep in the house at the time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

