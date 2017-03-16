Person shot several times at close range in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday morning.

The victim was standing with several others in front of a home on Pineshadow Drive just before 11 a.m. on March 15 when they got into an argument, according to Chief Deputy Mike Cochran with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told someone pulled a gun and shot at the victim several times at close range. The victim was taken to Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

Following the shooting, law enforcement was not called to the scene but was notified of the incident by hospital staff when the victim arrived.

The victim isn’t cooperating with investigators.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.