Owner of North Charleston pulls his own gun when robbers arrived

A pair of robbers pulled a gun on the owner of a North Charleston restaurant. Then the restaurant owner pulled a gun of his own.

This is actually the 7th time Luz’s Place on Remount Road has been robbed since they opened in 1999.

Cecilion Monroy is the owner of Luz’s Place. “Luz is a good cook. When you come in here, because there is a unique taste of Luz’s Place, you will be hooked. This is a mom-and-pop restaurant.”

On Friday night, “We were closed. And we were cleaning up and then so we open the door so that the smell goes out.”

It was around 11 o’clock. “The two guys came, and I told them, ‘We are closed.” I’m nice with people.” When the men asked if he had change for a $50 bill, Monroy gave them the change. “All of a sudden he pulled a gun toward my face.”

Monroy backed away from the gun. “This is it, I said, so I pulled my .38 caliber and then the shoot out, the shooting started.”

The suspect ran into the hallway. “When I fired the gun then he run but keep on firing.”

His wife Luz called 911. “It’s like the OK Corral shooting. It’s Luz’s Place OK Corral.”

Monroy says after it was over he found 4 serious bullet marks where he was, but miraculously, he was not hit. “Somebody is helping me because the marks is behind me… I believe in God. And I am a Christian and therefore somebody diverted that bullet.”

There were also bullet holes in the hallway and in his car outside. “Well, I can’t believe that this is happening in this country. This is the greatest country in the world.”

He says he does not deserve to have to deal with this. “We work hard. We get up at 5 o’clock and don’t leave until the customer leave at about 9 o’clock in the evening. And therefore I’ve been thinking of quitting.”

Monroy says his wife Luz is not going to let him quit now because she enjoys running the restaurant.

The two suspects are still on the run. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

