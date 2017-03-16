Murder warrant issued for roommate of man found burn in barrel in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — News 2 is learning of new developments in a Goose Creek murder investigation.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Shannon Smith. He is currently in custody in St. Peters, Missouri, on local charges. Goose Creek investigators are working with the Berkeley County Solicitor’s Office to have him extradited back to Berkeley County.

A burned body was found at 469 Madeline Dr. on February 27. Police originally responded to the home for the report of a missing person. Later in the evening, officers found a barrel containing a body in the backyard. The coroner’s office identified the victim as Michael Mullikin. Smith was the roommate of Mullikin.

An affidavit revealed that after receiving a search warrant for the home, investigators found blood spatter inside if, which was consistent with a struggle, according to authorities. There was no forced entry into the home and it was secured as well. DNA analyses confirmed a bloody fingerprint located on the door frame was that of Shannon Smith. We’re told the blood in the fingerprint was that of Mullikin.

Mullikin’s wallet was also found in Smith Jr. bedroom.

Smith was located with two other people in St. Peters Missourit on Tuesday, February 28 in possession of Michael Mullikin’s vehicle along with the keys to the vehicle. The pair with Smith told investigators that he told them that the vehicle was his and the had leased the vehicle.

Several items missing from the Madeline Dr. home were also said to be sold at a location in Summerville.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you posted with any updates.

