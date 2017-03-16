Fort Sumter looking to hire teens for Summer jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you a teenager looking for a challenging and fun summer job? If so, you may be interested in working for the National Park Service as a member of the Youth Conservation Corps. Youth, ages 15-18, will complete hands-on projects, like gardening, painting, and trail clean up, to help maintain the natural and cultural resources of Fort Sumter NM and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site. Additionally, one day a week will be devoted to educational field trips to historically, culturally, and environmentally significant sites in the area. Applications are being accepted from March 14-May 5, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.

Applications are available 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily at the Fort Sumter Visitor Education Center, 340 Concord Street in Charleston, and the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center, 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island. You may download the application from the park website https://www.nps.gov/fosu/learn/news/fort-sumter-to-hire-youths-for-summer-2017-jobs.htm, 0r email fosu_administration@nps.gov to request an application. Applicants may return applications to the park in person, mail them to Fort Sumter National Monument, 1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482, or fax them to (843) 883-3910 to the attention of YCC Coordinator. The deadline for accepting applications will be 3:30 p.m. on May 5, 2017.

Applicants must be a permanent resident of the United States, have a Social Security card and have no history of serious crimes or behavior that might create safety problems. Youth must be ages 15-18 for the duration of the program. Participants must have a desire and willingness to work outdoors as working conditions may be difficult with possible exposure to insects, poison ivy, and adverse weather such as extreme heat and humidity. In addition, your parent or legal guardian must consent to your working and be able to provide the proper type of work clothing such as long sleeved shirts, jeans and work boots.

The park will randomly draw the names of at least four young people to work this summer, 40 hours per week, Monday through Friday, paid at minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Applicants MUST be available for work from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, 40 hours per week beginning on June 12th and ending on August 4th with no unexcused absences and NO VACATIONS. Selected youth and a parent/legal guardian will attend an orientation on Monday May 15th at 6:30 p.m. to provide further details.

The Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) was established by Public Law 93-408. It is a summer employment program for young men and women age 15 to 18 who work, learn, and earn together on projects that further the development and conservation of the natural and cultural resources of the United States.

Fort Sumter is the site of the opening bombardment of the Civil War on April 12-13, 1861. Across the Charleston Harbor entrance is Fort Moultrie, best known for the patriot defeat of the British Navy on June 28, 1776, one of the first decisive victories in the American Revolution. Combined, both forts showcase 171 years of seacoast defense. Fort Sumter is located in Charleston Harbor and is only accessible by boat. Charles Pinckney NHS is a 28-acre remnant of Charles Pinckney’s Snee Farm plantation, located at 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant. The site tells the story of Charles Pinckney and his contributions to the US Constitution, the United States as a young and emerging nation, and 1700s plantation life.

