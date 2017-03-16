Fashion Week raises money for MUSC Children’s Hospital

Charleston, SC— The high fashion runway is partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina. This week is Charleston Fashion Week in downtown Charleston and one of the events on Wednesday was dedicated to raising money for the new Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital that is currently under construction.

Hundreds came for the luncheon that featured a fashion show put on by Gwynn’s of Mount Pleasant showcasing the latest trends for women. Following the adult catwalk, there was a kiddie catwalk. Children who were patients at MUSC strutted their stuff in some adorable kid’s fashion. They gained wild applause from the crowd.

After the models left the stage, there was a live auction. The first piece offered was a painting done by a toddler who was diagnosed with Spina Bifida. Doctors told the little girl’s parents she might not ever walk. She walks today thanks to the care she received at MUSC.

Philanthropist Cindy McLean won the bid for the brightly colored painting of the little girl’s footprints. McLean told News 2 that two years ago, her daughter received a devastating diagnosis as well. She said, when she saw that little girl on stage, she thought—any of us could be those parents. “She’s walking today. It just touched my heart,” said McLean.

McLean bid $4,000 for the toddler’s first framed painting and plans to donate it back to the hospital. For McLean, the event was about more than beautiful clothes. She says it was about hope.

“[The painting] is going to be donated back to the hospital so that everyone who’s had an encounter with this child, when they walk by it, they have hope! As a parent, that’s what gets you through these really really tough times. The fact that child is walking today is a miracle and kudos to MUSC.”

