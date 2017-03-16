Crews working North Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, The North Charleston Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Ranger Drive on Thursday, March 16 at 10:31 a.m.

News 2’s Margaret Chadbourn reports that the home is completely hollowed out by the blaze. The roof is semi-collapsing. Firefighters are still surveying the structure.

No injuries were reported.

