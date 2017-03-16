Crews respond to structure fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews are responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the corner of Ranger Drive and Dewey Street at 5:30 p.m. on March 16. We’re told a North Charleston Police Officer is on the scene as well.

We do have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

