City of Charleston to hold listening sessions about short-term rentals

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Department of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability is hosting four Public Listening Sessions for citizens to express their thoughts about short-term rentals in the City of Charleston.

The sessions are scheduled to take place at the following dates and locations:

Session #1: Thursday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Social Hall at Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Dr, Charleston, SC 29407.

Session #2: Saturday, March 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Charleston Charter School of Math and Science, 1002 King St, Charleston, SC 29403.

Session #3: Thursday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at James Island Christian School, 15 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC 29412.

Session #4: Thursday, May 18 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Barbara Pearlstine Social Hall at Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Synagogue, 90 Hasell St, Charleston, SC 29401. Parking is available nearby in the Wentworth Garage at the corner of Wentworth and St. Philip Streets and will be validated.

Jacob Lindsey, director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability said, “Short-term rentals pose a unique challenge to cities like ours and public input is critical if we’re going to get it right. That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to come to a listening session and share their perspectives and ideas with the task force.”

More information about the Short-term Rental Task Force can be found at http://www.charleston-sc.gov/index.aspx?NID=1520.