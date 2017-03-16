Carolina Children’s Charity donates bikes to special needs brothers

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) -For children with special needs bike riding is a lot fun, but it is also a lot of work.

Esau and Jake Perry have to learn to coordinate balance, pedaling and steering is an extremely difficult task.

The Carolina Children’s Charity has made it possible for two brothers to be a part of the cycle of life by helping them acquire bicycles designed for their special needs.

“We have our independence now. We can ride bikes with our brothers now” Esau said.

The brothers are honor roll students, in the 4th and 5th grade.

There are as much like any pair of brothers as you will ever meet according to their mother Anita.

“Just because you are slower, doesn’t mean anything is wrong with you, you can act and do anything the other kid’s do you are just going to do it at a slower pace.” Biologically, Anita Perry says her boys are a medical miracle.“They are diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and Muscular Dystrophy.”

She says it is rare for 2 siblings to have these rare conditions.

The muscular dystrophy is central nuclear. It is very rare that 2 children born so far apart would have the same diagnosis let alone carry two genetic diagnoses at one time.

The family is grateful to the Carolina Children’s Charity for helping them. CCC has awarded the family grants so they could buy equipment like their first tricycles, and when the boys outgrew the tricycles, the charity helped them pass the trikes onto other children.

“I don’t believe Jake or Esau would have ever learned to ride a standard bike had they not had the first bikes” Anita said.

It is this kind of cycle of compassion that helps families and keeps the charity going strong.