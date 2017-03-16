Berkeley County School District to hold Bright Ideas Expo

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District will host the Berkeley Bright Ideas Expo on Thursday, March 16.

The event will take place at Berkeley Intermediate School from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Organizers say the Expo will give parents and guardians the opportunity to visit and speak with area businesses and organizations to discover activities available for their children to participate in during the summer as well as the academic year.

“I am extremely excited that we’re hosting the Second Annual Berkeley Bright Ideas Expo,” said BCSD’s Coordinator of Title I Compliance and Parent Involvement Jane Harrelson. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to help parents plan safe, fun, productive and educational summer activities for their children. That’s what it’s all about, providing activities that will help our students grow and learn.”

According to the Berkeley County School District, the following organizations and companies are scheduled to attend the expo and provide information about their programs:

Moncks Corner Parks and Recreation; Berkeley County Library System; Historic Charleston Foundation; Gibbs Museum/Colonial Charleston; MUSC Diabetes Camp; MUSC Wellness Center; Lowcountry Autism Foundation; YMCA-Moncks Corner; Old Santee Canal Park; Charlestowne Landing; Colonial Dorchester; Hampton Plantation; Clemson Extension 4-H Camps; Trident Technical College; Patriots Point-Yorktown; SEWE Environmental Center; Children’s Museum; St. John’s Christian Academy; The H.L. Hunley; Charleston Park & Recreation; Olympia Gymnastics; Home Telecom; South Carolina Governor’s School for Math and Science; The Audobon Center and Sanctuary; and Landy-Cox Baseball Camp.