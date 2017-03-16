Angry Zaxby’s customer throws ‘under-seasoned’ fries over counter

Published:

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WCBD) – Georgia authorities are searching for a customer who tossed her order toward employees at a local fast food restaurant.

“The french fries did not have enough seasoning salt on them, ” according to Det. Stefan Schindler of the Clayton County Police.

This all began when police say the woman paid for two take out orders at the local Zaxby’s, left the restaurant and returned within 30 seconds with a man.
They argued with the manager about the food.

The woman then took two take-out containers filled with food and tossed them back over the counter.

The customer then punched the monitor right before she left the Zaxby’s on Tara Boulevard.

