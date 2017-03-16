ALDI to open first Mount Pleasant store

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The grand opening for ALDI in Mount Pleasant is set for Thursday, March 16. The store is located at 613 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at eight 25 this morning.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 8:25 a.m. The public is invited to attend. We’re told following the ceremony, the first 100 shoppers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift certificates of various amounts. Customers can also tour the store, sample ALDI exclusive brand products and enter an on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

The new Mount Pleasant location will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.