7 recovering following accident involving school bus in Dorchester Co.

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) — Seven people are recovering following a school bus accident in Dorchester County.

Authorities say at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services responded to an accident involving a car and a Dorchester School District Four school bus.

The school bus was stopped in front of 659 E. Main Street in Harleyville, SC when it was struck from behind, according to county spokeswoman Tiffany Norton.

Medics both drivers and five Woodland High School students, with non-life threatening injuries, to Trident Hospital in North Charleston. Six additional students were evaluated on-scene and remained in the care of DD4 and WHS personnel.

“This incident had the potential to be much worse,” Doug Warren, Director of Dorchester County EMS said. “I am proud of the swift response and professionalism shown by all agencies involved.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Harleyville Police also responded. SCHP is leading the incident investigation.