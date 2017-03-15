Two Orangeburg men arrested after found with illegal narcotics

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCBD) -Two Orangeburg County men have been arrested after a traffic checkpoint turned up illegal narcotics.

James Turner, 21, of Vance, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug. Israel Jamison, 75, of Holly Hill, was charged with first offense manufacturing or distributing cocaine base and first offense possession of cocaine.

Bond was set on Turner at $7,500 while bond was set on Jamison at $10,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were conducting a traffic checkpoint during the evening of March 8 near the town of Vance when the drug discovery was made.

Around 8:25 p.m. a man’s license was discovered to be suspended when a 2000 Dodge Ram pulled up to the checkpoint.

A search of the truck turned up nearly 10 grams of crack cocaine, 2.6 grams of cocaine, and another 90 pills found in a prescription bottle.

The bottle found in the truck did not list Turner nor Jamison as the intended recipient for the Xanax, a medication prescribed in some cases to treat panic disorders.