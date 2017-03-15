Tucker Hipps’ frat brother asks to be removed from wrongful death lawsuit

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One of the fraternity brothers of Clemson student Tucker Hipps is asking a judge to take his name off a wrongful death lawsuit.
Hipps died in 2014 on a pledge run with Sigma Phi Epsilon.
READ: Hipps lawsuit motion to dismiss
Samuel Carney is one if three frat members the lawsuit accuses of making Hipps walk a bridge railing where he fell to his death.
Carney’s lawyers say there isn’t enough evidence and the case needs to be dismissed.
READ: Hipps lawsuit motion to seal
The Hipps family is also suing Clemson and the fraternity for the death and what they say were attempts to cover it up.