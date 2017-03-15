Tucker Hipps’ frat brother asks to be removed from wrongful death lawsuit

WSPA Published:
Tucker Hipps

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One of the fraternity brothers of Clemson student Tucker Hipps is asking a judge to take his name off a wrongful death lawsuit.

Hipps died in 2014 on a pledge run with Sigma Phi Epsilon.

READ: Hipps lawsuit motion to dismiss

Samuel Carney is one if three frat members the lawsuit accuses of making Hipps walk a bridge railing where he fell to his death.

Carney’s lawyers say there isn’t enough evidence and the case needs to be dismissed.

READ: Hipps lawsuit motion to seal

The Hipps family is also suing Clemson and the fraternity for the death and what they say were attempts to cover it up.

