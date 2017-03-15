Tucker Hipps’ frat brother asks to be removed from wrongful death lawsuit

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One of the fraternity brothers of Clemson student Tucker Hipps is asking a judge to take his name off a wrongful death lawsuit.

Hipps died in 2014 on a pledge run with Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Samuel Carney is one if three frat members the lawsuit accuses of making Hipps walk a bridge railing where he fell to his death.

Carney’s lawyers say there isn’t enough evidence and the case needs to be dismissed.

The Hipps family is also suing Clemson and the fraternity for the death and what they say were attempts to cover it up.