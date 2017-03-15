Syrian TV: 25 killed in Damascus suicide bombing

Published:

BEIRUT (AP) – Syrian state-owned television says at least 25 people have been killed after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives’ vest inside the main judicial building in the capital Damascus.

The TV says many other people were wounded in Wednesday’s attack, the latest in a spate of bombings and suicide attacks targeting government-controlled areas of Syria.

The bombing took place inside the Justice Palace, located near the famous and crowded Hamidiyeh market in Damascus.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

