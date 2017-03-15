Subaru recalls 2017 Imprezas

(WCBD) — Subaru is recalling thousands of Subaru Impreza sedans. The recall covers certain 2017 vehicles.

We’re told the backup camera display may not work properly, possibly reducing the driver’s view of what’s behind the car and increasing the risk of a crash.The company will begin notifying owners on March 20. Dealers will update the software for free.

Owners can call Subaru at 800-782-2783, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit http://www.safercar.gov to check their vehicle identification number and learn more information.