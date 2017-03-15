Subaru recalls 2017 Imprezas

By Published:
Credit: subaru.com

(WCBD) — Subaru is recalling thousands of Subaru Impreza sedans. The recall covers certain 2017 vehicles.

We’re told the backup camera display may not work properly, possibly reducing the driver’s view of what’s behind the car and increasing the risk of a crash.The company will begin notifying owners on March 20. Dealers will update the software for free.

Owners can call Subaru at 800-782-2783, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit http://www.safercar.gov to check their vehicle identification number and learn more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s