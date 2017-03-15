Sid Bream coming to The Joe for Legends in the South game

CHARLESTON, S.C. – As the RiverDogs get set to host some of the biggest stars from two of the premier franchises in baseball at the second annual “Legends in the South” Alumni Game, the club has announced more additions to the Braves and Yankees rosters. Joining six members from last year’s teams, first baseman slugger Sid Bream will once again suit up for the Braves in a night of nostalgia at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Friday, June 9 at 6pm presented by Budweiser and Container Maintenance.

Other new additions to the Braves roster include four members from last year’s victorious Atlanta team: Marquis Grissom, Greg McMichael, Pete Smith, and Jeff Treadway. Also returning from last year’s contest, Gene “Stick” Michael and Jeff Nelson have been announced as the first members of the Yankees roster. Former Braves slugger Ryan Klesko has already been announced as the first member to officially sign on with the Braves.

“The Braves and Yankees produced some of the most memorable World Series and postseason moments in baseball history during their rivalry in the 90’s, and it will be truly special to see these players take the field once again here at The Joe,” said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “All of last year’s attendees were great ambassadors of the game through their participation and engagement with the fans, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome back the Braves and Yankees alumni.”

A veteran of 12 Major League seasons, Bream most famously scored the winning run of the 1992 NLCS that lifted Atlanta to their second consecutive World Series berth. In a career that included three seasons with Atlanta (1991-93), the Pennsylvania native hit .264 with 90 homers and 191 doubles while slugging .420 in over 1,000 games.

A former second round pick out of Liberty University, Bream first cracked the Bigs in 1983 with the Dodgers before being traded to Pittsburgh where he had some of his most impressive seasons including 1986 when the lefty slugger hit .268 while ripping 37 doubles, third most in the National League, as the starting first baseman for the Bucs. In 1990, he bounced back from a knee injury with the Pirates and was honored with the Fred Hutchinson Award, given to the MLB player that best exemplifies the fighting spirit and competitive desire to win.

The Braves Legends’ outfield will once again be highlighted by the four-time gold glover Grissom who spent two seasons as a member of the Braves and most famously recorded the final out of the 1995 World Series. Grissom hit .272 with 227 home runs and 429 stolen bases in his 17-year MLB career with the Expos, Braves, Indians, Brewers, Dodgers, and Giants. Some of the Atlanta native’s best seasons came as a member of his hometown club when he earned two of his four consecutive gold gloves in 1995-96. Grissom twice led the National League in stolen bases, swiping 76 and 78 bags respectively in 1991 and 1992.

McMichael will suit up in a Braves uniform once again after logging over 500 innings with 459 strikeouts in his 8-year career in The Show to go along with a 31-29 record and 3.25 ERA out of the bullpen. The right-handed hurler debuted with the Braves in 1993, a season in which he would be the runner-up for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies as the 21st overall pick in the 1984 Draft, Smith was traded to the Braves before making his Big League debut on September 8, 1987 with Atlanta at the age of 21. In 1988, Smith pitched three shutouts the season after his rookie year. Smith played for the Braves from 1987-93 and joined the New York Mets for the 1994 campaign. The Massachusetts native finished out his career with the Reds, Padres, and Orioles, accruing a 47-71 record, 640 strikeouts, and a 4.55 ERA in over 1,000 innings in the Majors.

Treadway will once again feature in the Braves infield as he returns for the second annual midsummer showcase. A product of the University of Georgia, Treadway hit a consistent .281 over his 9-year MLB career while also collecting 28 home runs in 762 games with the Reds, Braves, Indians, Dodgers, and Expos, playing mostly second base.

Michael, a native Ohioan and 10-year Big Leaguer, joins the squad of Yankee greats for the second time after stints as a player, manager, and general manager in New York. Nicknamed “Stick” for his lanky frame, the 6’2” switch hitting infielder was a career .229 hitter with 15 home runs in 973 career games with the Pirates, Dodgers, Yankees, and Tigers. An adept fielder, Michael posted a career .962 fielding percentage while playing mostly second and short and was a master of the “hidden ball trick,” successfully pulling off the feat five times in his career. After his playing career, Michael enjoyed stints as the manager for the Yankees (1981-82) and Cubs (1986-87) before serving as the General Manager in New York from 1991-95.

A part of the Yankees bullpen in their dominant run of the late 90s, Nelson racked up four World Series rings while with the Bronx Bombers from 1996-2000 and posted a career 3.41 ERA in 15 seasons that also included stints with the Mariners, Rangers, and White Sox.

General admission tickets for the two-time World Series rematch start at just $12, and can be secured online at www.rileyparkevents.com , at the Riley Park box office, or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-DOGS (3647). Batting practice will be open to all ticket holders starting at 4 with the Legends available to sign autographs pregame.

Along with tickets to the game on Friday, fans will have the chance to rub shoulders with some of the all-time greats the night before as the RiverDogs take on the Asheville Tourists at 7:05pm at The Joe on Thursday, June 8. The Braves and Yankees legends will mix-and-mingle with fans in the Riley Park Club during the game with all-inclusive tickets to the brand-new luxury gameday venue that includes complimentary food, beer, and wine for $120 each with a limited number available.

RiverDogs season tickets, half-season ticket packages, mini plans, and group tickets are now available for the 2017 campaign, including options for the all-new Riley Park Club. The RiverDogs, the Class-A affiliate of the 27-time world champion New York Yankees, begin their season on April 6 when they host the Lexington Legends at The Joe. Single-game tickets are now available and can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com.