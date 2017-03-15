Shooting incident inside North Charleston restaurant

By Published:
Suspects in incident.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a shooting incident inside a North Charleston restaurant on Friday.

At approximately 10:57 on Friday evening officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at Luz’s Place restaurant located at 1936 Remount Road.

The victim stated that two black males entered the store and requested change for a $50 dollar bill. When the victim handed the change to the suspect, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money.

A shooting ensued between the armed robber and the victim inside the business.

 

The suspects fled the business through the front door towards Remount Road.

North Charleston Crime Scene recovered several shell casings on scene.

No one was injured at the time of the incident.

