Senate Finance advances $800 million road-funding plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Senators are advancing a bill that would eventually raise nearly $800 million more for South Carolina’s roadways.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 14-7 Tuesday on a proposal that would increase the state’s gas tax by 12 cents over the next six years, to 28 cents per gallon. That’s two pennies more than the road-funding plan approved by the House earlier this month.

An updated estimate shows the House plan would eventually generate $530 million additional yearly.

The Senate plan raises more by also increasing the sales tax cap on vehicles from $300 to $600 instead of $500.

Its chances on the floor remain uncertain. Opponents want the bill to include government restructuring and tax relief.

Democratic Sen. John Matthews says if tax cuts are inserted, the bill will die.