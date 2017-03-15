Police identify person of interest in recent vandalisms in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Charleston Police have identified a person of interest in several cases of vandalism that occurred between Friday and Saturday in the West Ashley area.

Although investigators have identified a person of interest in the vandalism, no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The vandalism occurred at W.L. Stephens Aquatic Center at 780 W. Oak Forest Drive, the residence at 810 Playground Road and The Cynthia Hurd Library at 1735 North Woodmere Drive.

Officers responded to the aquatic center about 7:00 a.m. on Friday and found that someone spray painted profanity and racial slurs on a rear storage shed and a basketball court.

On Monday, officers responded to the residence at 810 Playground Road about 6:00 a.m. in reference to someone spray painting racial slurs on the residence and profanity on the owner’s vehicle.

About three hours later, officers responded to the Cynthia Hurd Library in reference to profanity and racial slurs painted on the building and the walkway.

This person of interest is currently on trespass notice for previous behavior at the library and the aquatic center.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call (843)743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.