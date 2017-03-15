Naked man rescued from California sandwich shop after fall

NAPA, Calif. (AP) – Rescue workers had to remove part of a wall to pull a naked man out of a sandwich shop where he spent the night trapped inside a narrow passage.

San Francisco television station KRON-TV reported that a construction crew arriving at a Napa job site Tuesday heard faint calls for help coming from the closed shop.

Authorities say it appears the man fell into the shaft from the roof of the building.

Breaking news-man stuck in shaft over togo's sandwiches in Napa. I just went live @kron4news pic.twitter.com/nXfF1fOlrf — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 14, 2017

A construction worker told the television station the man said he was looking for a wishing well when he became trapped.

Workers removed a portion of the shop’s front wall to rescue the man. He was not identified and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Breaking-man was stuck, all curled in shaft at Napa sandwich shop @kron4news pic.twitter.com/uKqDYooDDQ — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 14, 2017