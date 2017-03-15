Metro Atlanta teacher raps ‘Bad and Boujee’ to teach the Civil War

By Published:

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) —  A teacher at Edwards Middle School in Conyers is shaking up history with a beat and a rap — after taking an Atlanta rap group’s hit single “Bad and Boujee” and fashioned it for a Civil War lesson for his students.

David Yancey has picked out artists like Migos, Adele and Chance to help his students learn.

“I’m trying to get kids to want this,” Yancey said.

“They’re really catchy,” student Allison Adcock said. “So, you remember them, like during tests when you need them.”

Mixing a hit with history has paid off in the classroom.

“Because now they’re really willing to hear the material to understand it and they’re always looking forward to the next song,” Principal Fred Middleton said.

Now, subjects like the Civil War and Cherokee Indians bring them to their feet.

