Man escapes from the Colleton County jail

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Authorities say on Tuesday, March 14, Alvin Walling, 44, of Walterboro escaped from the Colleton County Detention Center.

We’re told he stole a dark gray 2013 Toyota Tacoma that was parked near the detention center. The truck has SC tag GQC593.

Walling was last seen wearing blue jeans, denim jacket, and white shirt.

If you have any information, contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.