Man dead and woman in jail after Berkeley County home invasion

One man is dead and the Berkeley county coroner says he died after he was shot during a justifiable homicide.

Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic says they initially received a call Tuesday evening and when they arrived, a man was laying in the front yard of the Oakley Pointe home, dead.

Earlier Tuesday night, Juanita Marie English showed up at the home wearing a badge designed to look like a homeowners association badge. She asked questions about the neighborhood. She then turned and waved to a car parked in front of the home. A masked man, later identified as Elijah Akeem White Jr. ran to the house, armed with a gun equipped with a laser sight.

Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic tells News 2, “Me. White is a suspect in this incident. When he came to that residence and broke his way into the residence he was armed with a handgun, masked and gloved at the time of the incident.”

The homeowner shut the door and White then busted the door open and went inside. “The homeowner at that location, protecting his family, returned fire at the subject killing him as a result of the incident.”

The homeowner shot White 4 times.

Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury says, “We will be ruling the manner of death as a homicide, but it was a justifiable homicide. In Berkeley County, if you kick someone’s door in and you get shot, as long as I’m the coroner, it is going to be a justifiable homicide.”

Chief Ollic says they believe this particular home was targeted for some reason, and other residents should not be worried at this point.

“Not only was he armed with a handgun, mask and gloves but we also retrieved from him rope which I believe he was going to tie up victims with if he got into the residence.”

White has an extensive rap sheet. He was convicted of numerous crimes from armed robbery to inciting riots in prison.

As for Juanita Marie English, she is in the Berkeley County Jail charged with Burglary 1st degree and conspiracy.

Advertisement