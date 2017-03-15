Freeze warning in effect for the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A freeze warning is in effect for Lowcountry counties Wednesday morning.
The warning is in place for Charleston, Dorchester, Colleton, Georgetown, Williamsburg, and Clarendon Counties until 10 a.m. March 15.
A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures will happen or is highly likely of happening. Temperatures will likely dip to the low 30s. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Outside pets and livestock will need protection from these cold temperatures.
change location
Charleston, SC
38° F
16 NW
Wind
20°
Dewpoint
48%
Humidity
30.03"
Barometer
7:28 am
Sunrise
7:28 pm
Sunset
change location
Georgetown, SC
36° F
14 N
Wind
16°
Dewpoint
44%
Humidity
30.02"
Barometer
7:26 am
Sunrise
7:25 pm
Sunset
change location
Myrtle Beach, SC
35° F
14 NW
Wind
11°
Dewpoint
37%
Humidity
30.02"
Barometer
7:24 am
Sunrise
7:24 pm
Sunset
change location
Columbia, SC
34° F
8 NW
Wind
10°
Dewpoint
37%
Humidity
30.08"
Barometer
7:33 am
Sunrise
7:32 pm
Sunset
change location
Newberry, SC
30° F
9 N
Wind
12°
Dewpoint
47%
Humidity
30.11"
Barometer
7:35 am
Sunrise
7:34 pm
Sunset
change location
Savannah, GA
38° F
16 NW
Wind
21°
Dewpoint
51%
Humidity
30.09"
Barometer
7:33 am
Sunrise
7:33 pm
Sunset
