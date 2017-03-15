Freeze warning in effect for the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A freeze warning is in effect for Lowcountry counties Wednesday morning.

The warning is in place for Charleston, Dorchester, Colleton, Georgetown, Williamsburg, and Clarendon Counties until 10 a.m. March 15.

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures will happen or is highly likely of happening. Temperatures will likely dip to the low 30s. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Outside pets and livestock will need protection from these cold temperatures.

