Former Gov. Haley’s ‘rock star’ sign language interpreter to speak at CofC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s “rock star” sign language interpreter during Hurricane Matthew will offer CofC students insight into the challenges of life for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing during an event Wednesday at the Stern Center Ballroom.

The event, titled “The World Through Deaf Eyes: A Talk of Inclusion and Accessibility,” will feature certified Deaf Interpreter Jason Hurdich, who became a media sensation last fall when he appeared alongside Haley during press conferences regarding Hurricane Matthew. The event, which will highlight the evolution of Deaf and disability rights, is presented by the Center of Disability Services, Student Life and the College’s Sign Language Club.

