Fire crews extinguish early-morning house fire in Huger View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews worked to extinguish an early-morning fire at a home in Huger Wednesday morning.

Dan Barb, Director of Berkeley County Emergency Services says crews were called to reports of a structure fire on Nat Drive, off of Cainhoy Road just before 2 a.m. on March 15.

We’re told two adults were able to escape from the single structure home. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.