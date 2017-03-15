“Death investigation” underway in Mount Pleasant

Published: Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Detectives with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are in the early stages of a “death investigation.”

Authorities say at approximately 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, officers responded to Atlantic Street in reference to a “death investigation.”

No further details were released except for there is no threat to the public. We’re told more information will be released as it becomes available.

