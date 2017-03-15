“Death investigation” underway in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Detectives with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are in the early stages of a “death investigation.”

Authorities say at approximately 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, officers responded to Atlantic Street in reference to a “death investigation.”

No further details were released except for there is no threat to the public. We’re told more information will be released as it becomes available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.