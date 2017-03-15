Cold temps stifling ‘Flowertown’ blooms

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Main Street is blooming again, but not for long courtesy of Mother Nature.

Warmer temperatures from the last few weeks bloomed many of the azaleas and other crops around the Lowcountry earlier than anticipated.

Walter Earley is a farmer in Holly Hill and says spring sprung sooner than usual for his strawberries. However, this week’s cold snap is making things interesting for him at Hickory Bluff Berry Farm.

“Right now it’s this wind,” said Earley, “if we can get the wind will die down, we’ll be ok. If it stays the same, we’ll probably lose some.”

Earley says anything with a bud is likely to be overrun by this cold. “They’re very tender, they can’t stand it,” said Earley, “it’ll just kill them.”

Regardless of whatever is left blooming, Flowertown will be March 31-April 2 in Summerville.