Cat litter argument leads to arrest of SC assistant principal

David McIntyre

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) – An assistant principal at a South Carolina high school has been charged with slapping his wife in the face as an argument over an untidy cat escalated.

The Island Packet reports that David McIntyre, the head of arts, communication and technology at Beaufort High School, was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

An arrest report says McIntyre told Bluffton police he and his wife had begun arguing over the cat “peeing outside the litterbox.” He said he had slapped his wife during the dispute.

The report says McIntyre’s wife confirmed her husband’s account and showed officers a red mark on her face.

Beaufort County Schools spokesman Jim Foster says McIntyre had been placed on paid administrative leave, but gave no further details.

It’s unclear if McIntyre has an attorney.

