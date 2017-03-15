Body found in Black River ID’d as missing Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities released the identity of the person whose body was found in the Black River on Saturday.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, investigators from the police department, sheriff’s office, and the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 32-year-old Leon Harrison Jr.

Harrison was reported missing to the Georgetown Police Department on Thursday, March 9 after being missing for nearly two weeks.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Colonel Cole Drive around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 11 when people spotted a body in the river and called 911. Authorities say the case is currently being treated as a homicide.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Bert Powell at (843) 545-4332, or call the Georgetown Police Department Tip Line at (843) 545-4400.