Authorities in search of missing woman

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is currently in search of a missing woman.

Authorities are in search of 25-year-old Sara Beth Dorociak. Dorociak was last seen at a family member’s residence in downtown Charleston on Sunday. Since then, she has not returned home and has not contacted family or friends.

She is described as a 5’4″ 105lb, white female with brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a full body, black and white pajama suit, black Converse tennis shoes and a brown jacket. She has multiple distinctive tattoos to include a multicolored full left arm sleeve, a full chest piece, a tattoo on her left temple and a diamond stud piercing in her upper lip.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Wilson at wilsonda@charleston-sc.gov or 843-720-3029.