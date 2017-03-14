Warming shelter in North Charleston to open ahead of cold weather

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Ahead of forecasted cold weather in the area, the winter warming shelter at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will be open.

The church will offer to option for men, women, children, and families on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, March 14-16 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

You will be able to receive a hot meal, a hot shower, and a warm bed.

Need transportation? CARTA route 13 will provide free transit for those requesting the “Aldersgate Warming Shelter.” Bus riders will be provided a return ticket at the shelter

The shelter address is 1444 Remount Road, North Charleston.

