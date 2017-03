CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a wanted person.

Jermaine Lamar Frazier, 25, is wanted for second-degree burglary and petit larceny following a burglary in downtown Charleston.

He is described as an African-American man, standing at 5’10, weighing 150 pounds. Brown has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

If you have any information, call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department detective.

