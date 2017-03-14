Possible murder charge in Goose Creek case

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — Investigators from the Goose Creek Police Department are expected to meet with the Berkeley County Solicitor’s office after a body of a resident was found burned in a backyard in February.

Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said DNA confirmed the body was 68-year-old Michael Mullikin. His remains were found in a burn barrel on February 27.

Police originally responded to Mullikin’s home after someone reported he was missing. Officers later found the barrel and the remains in the backyard of the house.

Authorities are expected to talk about the progress of the case and the potential of any murder charges.