North Charleston man arrested in connection to Blackville bank robbery

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a second North Charleston man in connection to the robbery of Blackville bank on March 8th.

James Lamar Fraiser, 40, has been charged with the following:

Robbery, a felony which carries a penalty upon conviction of up to 30 years in prison.

Robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, a felony which carries a penalty upon conviction of up to 10 to 30 years in prison.

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime which carries a penalty upon conviction of an additional five years beyond the sentence for principal crime.

Kidnapping, a felony which carries a penalty upon conviction of up to 30 years in prison.

Criminal conspiracy, a felony which carries a penalty upon conviction of a fine of up to $5,000 or up to five years in prison.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Blackville Police Department.

Fraiser was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.