New sidewalks headed to Ashley River Road; lane closures expected

Charleston County Government announces the third and final phase of the Highway 61 Sidewalk project will start on Monday, March 13.

Phase 3 will include the installation of new concrete sidewalks on the east side of Ashley River Road from Magwood Road to Parsonage Road. There will be intermittent nighttime lane closure throughout the next three months. All work is weather permitting.

Nighttime lane closures will occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers traveling through the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.

The public is also asked to notice traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.

At least one lane of travel will always remain open.

Phase 1 of the project was completed by Charleston County and provides a connection from William Kennerty Drive to the Planters Trace Apartments, near the I-526 overpass. Phase 2 of the project included the extension of the concrete sidewalks along Highway 61 from Planters Trace Apartments to Magwood Road.

Visit the official website at http://roads.charlestoncounty.org for public meeting notices and up-to-date news and information about all Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax road projects. Anyone with questions about the project can call Charleston County’s Transportation Development Department at (843) 202-6140.