National Pi Day Deals

(WCBD) — It’s National Pi Day! Not just a geeky celebration for mathematicians, but an event officially recognized by the House of Representatives! And, along with the word “hypotenuse,” “pi” is one part of math class that people actually remember past the age of 10.

For those who skipped school… pi is an infinite number (usually represented as 3.14) with no repeating pattern, and is most commonly used to calculate the circumference of a circle.

Officially, National Pi Day is meant to “recognize the continuing importance of National Science Foundation’s math and science education programs.” So, basically it’s a chance for discounted food and goods.

Here’s our “round-up” of pi-rticipating pi-raphernalia:

  • Bakers Square – Take $2 off pie orders on March 13 – March 14. Try the double crust fruit pie, which includes the mathematical pi symbol on the crust. Valid in-restaurant only.
  • Boston Market – Gobble down a free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.
  • Godfather’s Pizza – Snatch up these specials:

$3 off a large pizza.

* A medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 when you purchase a large specialty pizza.

$4 off a jumbo pizza.

  • Grand Traverse Pie Company – Check out these Pie Day special offers:

* A free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase. The ABC pie includes apples, blueberries, and cherries.

Free pie for a year and prizes of $150 in Grand Traverse Pie Company gift cards to winners of their annual pi video contest.

  • Pi Pizzeria – Check out these two Offers:

* Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14.

A free large pizza with proof of birthdate.

