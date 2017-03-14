Millions could lose healthcare coverage

WSAV Published:
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. arrives for an end-of-the-year news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, as the Congress moves toward passage of a $1.1 trillion omnibus spending bill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(WSAV) — The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released its healthcare report on Monday, detailing the cost and amount of coverage many Americans might see under the new Republican health plan.

The report said the plan would reduce the federal deficit by $337 billion over the next decade, but would also leave 24 million more people uninsured.

“The numbers that they did the last time they did health care were off by more than 50%,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Meanwhile, the House Intelligence Committee has requested evidence from the Trump Administration to be presented by Monday on its wiretapping claims against the previous administration.

