SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a $53 million expansion project at Summerville Medical Center.

The hospital is adding 30 beds for women and children services.

The event will take place March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Summerville Medical Center on Midland Parkway.

The new centeris expected to be completed by early 2019.