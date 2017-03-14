Family of 8 displaced following North Charleston fire

Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The American Red Cross is assisting a family of eight after their Mott Avenue home was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

The agency is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

North Charleston Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 1 a.m. on March 14, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The Red Cross is reminding people that heating equipment, such as space heaters, is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths. Space heaters need their space, three feet away from anything that can burn, furniture, bedding carpets, rugs, and curtains.

