Charleston Police search for missing teenagers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for two missing teenagers.

Authorities say both Dinah Grace Murphy, 16, and Kennedy Brianne Wolter, 16, were last seen on Monday, March 13 at about 3 p.m. leaving James Island Charter High School.

Murphy is described as an African-American female, standing at 5’05, and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue shirt, a blue hoodie with “James Island Soccer Team” on it and possibly a gray hoodie.

Wolter was last seen wearing jeans, with a black t-shirt, possibly a black hoodie with “Thrasher” in white, and gray or black vans, carrying a large black backpack. She has a cactus tattoo on one knee, mailbox tattoo on the other knee, and “Dad” on one of her forearms. We’re told she could possibly be wearing brown framed round glasses as well.

Wolter is described as a white female, standing at 5’07, weighing 155 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information on either female, contact Detective Wilson at 843-720-3029 or wilsonda@charleston-sc.gov.