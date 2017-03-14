Charleston lowers heat limit for carriage tour horses

By Published:

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – You can’t go too far into town without seeing carriage horses, but you may soon not be able to see them when it’s hot enough.

The City of Charleston voted Tuesday night to lower the heat limits for carriage horses.

The new regulations forbid horses from being on the city’s streets when it is hotter than 95 degrees outside – the previous limit was 98.

The horses will also not be allowed to tour when the heat index exceeds 110 degrees. The limit before was 125 degrees.

The City of Charleston formed a committee last year after seeing a veterinarian’s report that analyzed thousands of temperatures from the past four years.

Tuesday’s 10-3 vote by city council was the approval of the first reading, but the regulations are expected to pass by spring.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s